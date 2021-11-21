US offers scholarships for secondary educators

Education

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 09:26 pm

Related News

US offers scholarships for secondary educators

Applications are due on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 4:00 pm BST

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 09:26 pm
Study of the United States Institutes. Photo: Collected
Study of the United States Institutes. Photo: Collected

The Study of United States Institutes (SUSI) has organized the '2022 Study of the US Institutes' programme for Bangladeshi secondary educators and administrators.

US Embassy Dhaka announced the call for applications on Sunday (21 November), reads a press release.  

The US Department of State-sponsored exchange programme will provide scholarships for experienced secondary school educators including teachers, administrators, teacher trainers, curriculum developers, textbook writers, Ministry of Education officials, and others.

SUSI will be affiliated with the University of Montana, the Institute for Training and Development (ITD) and the California State University.

According to the press release, the three institutions will guide the participants about US society, education, and culture with an opportunity to participate in postgraduate level academic programmes.

The programme components include academics, study tours, cultural exchange, leadership, and action plan.

Applications are due on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 4 pm BST.

The Study of United States Institutes (SUSI) for Secondary Educators Program provides Bangladeshi secondary educators and administrators with scholarships to study to acquire skills to strengthen the national curriculum in secondary schools in Bangladesh.

Top News

The Study of United States Institutes (SUSI) / US embassy Dhaka / Secondary educator's programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  