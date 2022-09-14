US Embassy to host university fair in Dhaka 

The US Embassy through its EducationUSA platform, in partnership with EdPrograms, will host a US University Fair at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Friday (23 September), from 2:00pm to 7:00 pm.

The fair is part of the Fall 2022 EdTour South Asia programme, an initiative of EdPrograms that gives US institutions of higher education a chance to meet prospective undergraduate and graduate students in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, said a press release.

Attendance is free. Anyone who would like to attend should register at this link by September 21, 2022: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GL5DTCB.

Officials from the following US universities will visit schools and universities throughout Dhaka and participate in the fair: DePaul University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Iowa State University, New York Institute of Technology, New York University Tandon School of Engineering, Pace University, Quinnipiac University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Siena College, Stony Brook University, George Washington University, University of Delaware, University of Houston-Victoria, University of Kansas, University of Northern Iowa, University of South Dakota, and Western Kentucky University.

Students at the fair will have the opportunity to speak with US university admission officials face-to-face about admission requirements and scholarship opportunities.

They will also receive tips on submitting a strong application. Additionally, the programme will feature information sessions led by US Embassy officials and EducationUSA advisors about the F-1 student visa process and other topics related to the US higher education system.

EducationUSA is the US Department of State's network of over 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries. The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited institutions in the United States. EducationUSA also provides services to the US higher education community to help institutional leaders meet their recruitment and campus internationalization goals.

In Bangladesh, EducationUSA advising services and reference materials are available across the country at the American Center at the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts in Dhanmondi, and virtually in Chittagong. EducationUSA reference libraries and remote advising services are also accessible in collaboration with the American Corners in Khulna, Sylhet, and Rajshahi. All EducationUSA services are free of charge.