US Embassy calls for Fulbright DAI programme applications

Education

05 March, 2023, 04:25 pm
Interested teachers can apply by 11:59pm EST, Saturday (13 May)

The US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a call for applications for the 2023-2024 Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Programme for International Teachers (Fulbright DAI). 

This US Department of State exchange programme provides scholarships for Bangladeshi primary and secondary-level teachers to participate in a semester-long non-degree, non-credit professional exchange programme with other educators from around the world. 

Participants will get a unique opportunity to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States, reads a press release.   

Programme components

Inquiry project:  While studying at a US university, each participant will work on completing an individual or a group project on a topic of their choice. 

University coursework:  Participants can choose to audit a range of academic courses that align with their professional development goals. The host university will provide coursework on a wide range of topics, including curriculum development, second language instruction, comparative education, educational leadership, and teaching methodologies, among others, from which participants can choose.  

Fulbright seminar:  Participants will take part in a seminar at their host university featuring discussions led by university staff, faculty members, and invited guests.  The seminar topics will focus on reflecting on the field experience, shaping the inquiry projects, and examining trends and current issues in education, such as curriculum, instruction and learning, assessment, instructional technology, student-centred learning, and teacher leadership, among other topics that are of interest to participants.  

US school placements:  Participants will be placed at an American elementary or high school to observe classes, co-teach, and share their expertise and information about their home country with their host institution.   

Online professional learning community:  Each participant will gain access to a virtual community of practice where they can collaborate and exchange ideas with like-minded peers educational professionals working in various countries around the world.  

Eligibility requirements

  • Be a Bangladeshi citizen currently residing in Bangladesh;
  • Be a primary or secondary-level full-time teacher of English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), Math, Civic Education, Science, or Social Studies;
  • Have a minimum of five years of professional experience in full-time teaching by the start of the programme;
  • Have excellent oral and written English language skills to engage in postgraduate level coursework;
  • Have familiarity with using Microsoft Office suite platforms such as Microsoft Word and Excel; and
  • Submit a complete application according to the programme guidelines.  

Application information and deadline

Applications are due on Saturday (13 May) at 11:59pm EST (Washington DC time).  

For submitting an online application, interested teachers can visit here:  https://fulbright.irex.org/. 

For detailed application instructions, Institutional Support and Reference Form (ISRF), and Leave Approval Form (LAF) please visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/29352/  

For additional information please visit https://exchanges.state.gov/non-us/program/fulbright-programs-international-primary-and-secondary-teachers  

