US Embassy accepting applications for Fulbright TEA Programme

The US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a call for applications for the 2023-24 academic year Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (Fulbright TEA) Programme.

This US Department of State exchange program provides scholarships for Bangladeshi secondary-level teachers of English, English as a foreign language, mathematics, science, and social studies, including special education teachers in those subjects, to the US for a six-week non-degree professional development programme.

This programme will take place in the US in January 2023 or September 2023, reads a press release.

Participants will get a unique opportunity to take part in academic seminars for professional development and to observe and share their expertise with teachers and students at host universities and at local secondary schools.

Programme components

Academic Seminar: The Fulbright TEA programme will consist of general academic seminars focusing on new teaching methodologies, student-centred learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers. Intensive English language instruction will be offered to teachers who need additional practice.

Practicum: The programme will also include a practicum of at least 40 hours with a US partner teacher in a secondary school near the host university to actively engage participants in the US classroom environment. Cultural enrichment, mentoring, and support will be provided to participants throughout the programme. The programme will provide participants with practical resources they can use in their teaching, as well as skills to train trainers.

Eligibility requirements

Be a secondary-level full-time teacher of English, English as a Foreign Language (EFL), Math, Science, or Social Studies.

Have a minimum of five years of experience in full-time teaching by the start of the programme.

Have excellent oral and written English language skills to engage in postgraduate-level coursework.

Have familiarity with using Microsoft Office suite platforms such as Microsoft Word and Excel.

Be Bangladeshi citizen currently residing in Bangladesh.

Submit a complete application according to the programme guidelines.

Application information and deadline:

Applications are due on Monday, 10 April 2023, at 11:59pm (EST) (Washington DC time).

For submitting an online application, one has to visit -- https://fulbright.irex.org/

For detailed application instructions, Institutional Support and Reference Form (ISRF), and Leave Approval Form (LAF) one may visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/29345/

For additional information one may please visit – https://exchanges.state.gov/non-us/program/fulbright-programs-internatio....