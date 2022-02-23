US Embassy accepting applications for Fulbright TEA Program

Education

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:55 pm

US Embassy accepting applications for Fulbright TEA Program

Participants in the programme will receive scholarships to participate in a six-week long professional development program in the United States

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
US Embassy accepting applications for Fulbright TEA Program

US Embassy in Dhaka has announced a call for applications for the 2023 Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (Fulbright TEA) Program. 

This US Department of State exchange programme provides scholarships for Bangladeshi secondary-level teachers of English, English as a Foreign Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, including special education teachers in those subjects, to the United States for a six-week non-degree professional development programme. 

This programme will take place in the United States in January 2023 or September 2023, reads a press release. 

Participants will get a unique opportunity to take part in academic seminars for professional development and to observe and share their expertise with teachers and students at host universities and at local secondary schools.

Those who are interested must submit their application within 10 April 2022 at 11:59pm EST (Washington DC time), adds the statement. 

Programme Components: 

Academic Seminar:  The Fulbright TEA programme will consist of general academic seminars focusing on new teaching methodologies, student-centered learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training for teachers.  Intensive English language instruction will be offered to teachers who need additional practice. 

Practicum:  The programme will also include a practicum of at least 40 hours with a US partner teacher in a secondary school near the host university to actively engage participants in the US classroom environment.  Cultural enrichment, mentoring, and support will be provided to participants throughout the programme. The programme will provide participants with practical resources they can use in their teaching, as well as skills to train trainers.   

For detailed application instructions, please visit: https://bd.usembassy.gov/27385-fulbright-tea-2023/

