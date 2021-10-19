Upto 10-year jail for leaking PSC question papers

A person will be jailed for three to ten years and fined if found involved in leaking question papers of public service recruitment examinations.

The provision was kept in the draft amendment to the "Bangladesh Civil Service Act, 2021".

It was approved in principle during a Cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure to reporters after the meeting.

