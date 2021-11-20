ULAB’s Virtual Convocation on 29 November

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will hold a virtual Convocation on 29 November 29 2021. 

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, will preside over the convocation on behalf of the chancellor, the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, read a press release.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team, will deliver the convocation speech. 

Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah, chairman, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh will be present as special guest. 

The virtual convocation will be live-streamed on ULAB's official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ULABian).

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) / Convocation

