ULAB welcomes freshers of fall 2021

Education

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

ULAB welcomes freshers of fall 2021

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:38 pm
ULAB welcomes freshers of fall 2021

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a virtual orientation programme for the freshers of Fall 2021 on Thursday at 10am.

The event was held on zoom and broadcast live on ULAB's official Facebook page, said a press release.

Zaved Akhtar, chief executive officer and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd graced the event as the Chief Guest.

In his speech, Zaved Akhtar said, "You really realise that collectively as a team we cheer up each other and push each other, and that's when best comes out and don't let the other person fall behind." He further added, "Against lots of odds, against a lot of struggles, remember to have resilience and patience, and self-motivation".

ULAB's Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Shamsad Mortuza welcomed the freshers and gave an overview of ULAB.

He urged the new students to always seek knowledge and to present a united front as members of the ULAB community.

He also encouraged the newcomers to join clubs to achieve leadership qualities.

Special advisor to the ULAB Board of Trustees, Professor Imran Rahman, said to the freshers, "You come here as a dependent young man or woman, but it is our job to make sure that you get ready for the real world."

He cited online classes as an opportunity because degrees can be taken from various famous universities of the world using online platforms.

Prof Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, treasurer; Lt Col Foyzul Islam (Retd), registrar; Deans of the Schools; heads of the departments; faculty members; administrative staff; students and their parents participated in this online orientation.

The programme was coordinated by ULAB's student affairs office.

ULAB / orientation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly