ULAB hosts freshers' orientation for Spring 2022

Education

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised an orientation programme for the freshers of Spring 2022 on 26 February at the university's main campus in Mohammadpur.

Ejaj Ahmad, founder and president of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), was present as chief guest and gave an inspirational speech to the students, said a press release.

In his speech, Ahmed talked about some life skills that the students needed to practice for the beginning of their university life.

Dr Kazi Anis Ahmed, vice president of the ULAB's Board of Trustees, said, the job you are preparing yourself for as a student of the present will not be seen in the future. A whole new kind of work field will be created that doesn't even exist now. So true liberal education is the desire to acquire or the hunger to have the mental openness to learn something new for the rest of one's life.

The welcome speech was given by Professor Dr Shamsad Mortuza, pro-vice-chancellor of ULAB, who described the concept of liberal arts as the freedom of thinking, expansion of critical mindset, and creativity.

ULAB's Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman also gave a short inspiring speech to the freshers and introduced the Deans of different Schools, head of the different departments, and other senior faculty members.

The orientation programme, which began with ULAB's theme song performed by ULAB Sangskriti Sangsad, was coordinated by ULAB's Student Affairs Office and the ULAB Communications Office.

Treasurer Professor Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd), faculty members, administrative officials, and the freshers were present at the event and enjoyed the festivities of the ceremony.

