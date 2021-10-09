ULAB formally inaugurate its press

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) formally launch ULAB press organising a book launching ceremony of its bilingual volume titled "Commemorating Sheikh Mujib: The Greatest Bengali of the Millennium" on Thursday at the university's premise in Mohammadpur.

The billiangual volume is a maiden publication of ULAB Press, edited by the National Profeesor Dr. Rafiqul Islam and Proffessor Dr. Shamsad Mortuza, contains 13 essays by ULAB professors and associates, read a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Anisul Huq appreciated ULAB for the publication of the volume.

"After the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family on 15 August 1975, there were efforts underway to make him forget. That situation has changed. Our Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the people, has presented us with The Prison Diaries. Without her, The Unfinished Memoirs would not have been published, and we would not have known Bangabandhu. The publication of such a book today is a remarkable example of the enriched knowledge we gathered from the mentioned sources," the minister said.

The authors of the book were present at the unveiling ceremony and read excerpts from their works.

The unveiling ceremony began with the ULAB theme song and a brief documentary introducing the University.

In the opening remarks, ULAB's acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shamsad Mortuza said, "ULAB is the first university after Dhaka University to get the approval of the academic press which will be a platform to promote, nurture, and publish both creative and academic works."

In a video message, National Professor Dr. Rafiqul Islam said, "We have presented our ideas and comments about Bangabandhu in this book. I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to edit this book."

The special guest, Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of Mujib Borsho, said, "We have to inform the young generation about the philosophy of Bangabandhu."

Member of ULAB Board of Trustees Mr. Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

He said, "We are delighted to publish the book written on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the eve of ULAB Press's journey. One of the unique features of this book is that the authors of this book are all members of our ULAB family.

The founder of ULAB, Kazi Shahid Ahmed, has established this university with the vision of creating craftsmen to build an ideal Bangladesh."

"Our goal was that our students would study not only BBA, Computer Science but also Economics, Language, Literature, Culture. ULAB was the first among the private universities to make Bangla Language a compulsory subject at the university level in Bangladesh." he added.

ULAB's Treasurer, Registrar, Deans of the Schools, Heads of the Departments, faculty members, administrative officials, students, alumni, and media journalists were present there among others.