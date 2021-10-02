ULAB celebrated 17th Foundation Day

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has celebrated its 17th Foundation Day virtually on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual webinar, The British envoy Mr. Patel congratulated ULAB for its 17 years of successful journey.

Referring to the fifty years of partnership between Bangladesh and the UK, Mr Patel highlighted the strong ties between the countries, especially in education, economic, and social development sectors. He expressed his satisfaction over the way ULAB was offering quality education and adopted to the pandemic. Referring to the liberal arts ethos of the university, he emphasized the need for free thinking for lifelong learning, says a press release.

While speaking, ULAB's Member of the Board of Trustees, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP recalled the contribution of the founder Mr Kazi Shahid Ahmed who started the university as a place that would make a difference and develop young minds to their fullest potential.

Professor Imran Rahman, special advisor to the university's BoT, reflected on the journey of the university through which it has positioned itself among the best universities in Bangladesh.

ULAB graduates are making their marks in the job market, he added.

ULAB the Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shamsad Mortuza said, "The University has now come of age and wants to benchmark itself against international standards. Our next priorities will be internationalization, and we are looking for meaningful partnership with our international partners."

To mark the occasion, the University's new website was launched.

ULAB's Treasurer Professor Dr. Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Registrar Lt Col (Retd.) Md. Foyzul Islam, Deans of the Schools, Heads of the Departments, faculty members, administrative officials, alumni, and students also attended the foundation day celebration, among others.