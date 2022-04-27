ULAB and US Embassy conduct joint first aid training

Education

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:37 pm

Related News

ULAB and US Embassy conduct joint first aid training

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:37 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and the US Embassy recently conducted a joint first aid training.

The Civil-Military Support Element from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bangladesh has been leading first aid training for staff at ULAB since December, said a press release. 

Most recently, on 21 April ULAB staff learned several life-saving techniques including controlling bleeding, treating burns and snake bites, providing CPR, and more.

As a result of this training, ULAB will have a pool of first aid trainers and responders available on campus at all times to assist and provide lifesaving care during medical emergencies.

Once the pool of trainers are ready, they will take the lead on training the greater ULAB community, ensuring a more effective response to any medical emergency.

 

ULAB / US Embassay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

2h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access