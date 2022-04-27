ULAB and US Embassy conduct joint first aid training

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and the US Embassy recently conducted a joint first aid training.

The Civil-Military Support Element from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bangladesh has been leading first aid training for staff at ULAB since December, said a press release.

Most recently, on 21 April ULAB staff learned several life-saving techniques including controlling bleeding, treating burns and snake bites, providing CPR, and more.

As a result of this training, ULAB will have a pool of first aid trainers and responders available on campus at all times to assist and provide lifesaving care during medical emergencies.

Once the pool of trainers are ready, they will take the lead on training the greater ULAB community, ensuring a more effective response to any medical emergency.