UGC moves to implement uniform grading system

To close the grading gap in universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is considering the implementation of a uniform grading system in all public and private universities 16 years after the university regulatory body first issued a circular in this regard.

According to the UGC grading, A+, equivalent to grade point 4.0, is graded at 80% mark and above while at North South University it takes the students to score 93 marks to avail grade A, which causes dissatisfaction among students who need to work harder for the same grades.

"The UGC should hold meetings with the private universities and take their recommendations in this regard. The gap between each grade can be reshuffled. It's just a matter of discussion but it is necessary to implement it as students and also job seekers face problems in getting jobs due to different types of grading systems," Professor Siddiqur Rahman, former director of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University, told The Business Standard.

"All universities should follow the UGC's directive in implementing the Uniform Grading System," he added.

Omar Farook, director (Private University Division) of the UGC, told The Business Standard that the commission had observed that a separate grading system creates problems in admission and taking up jobs.

"Employers just see the grades. As a result, job seekers are sometimes deprived of expected jobs while many cannot apply for jobs due to grading problems," he said.

Officials say the UGC plans to issue another circular in this regard. At the same time, the UGC will also ask universities to introduce a semester (six-month term) system instead of the existing trimester (four-month term) system as early as possible.

Since the 2006 UGC circular was issued, all public universities have implemented the uniform grading system. However, some private universities, including North South University and United International University, are yet to introduce the system.

"We will issue another letter to the universities soon," said Md Omar Farooq, adding, "The commission always expects responsible steps from the universities. But some universities disappointed us and delayed implementing the UGC directive."

Professor Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor of North South University, sees the UGC's negligence in implementing the system.

"The UGC just issued the circular to implement the uniform grading system. But it never arranged any workshop or meeting in this regard," he said.

"I see the UGC's initiative positively. The uniform grading system is not bad at all. I request the UGC to arrange a programme with the private universities on implementing the system," said Professor Atiqul Islam.

"In the US, there is no uniform grading system. There is no problem if we continue the numerical marking system in Bangladesh. But we are ready to follow the UGC's directives," he added.

Professor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice Chancellor, United International University (UIU), told The Business Standard that the top among the private universities in the country are practising the numerical marking system.

"Actually it is not a must to introduce the Uniform Grading system at private universities. The private universities should have the freedom to make their decisions. We are now practicing the international standard grading system. I do not know why we have to follow the uniform grading system," he said.

According to the UGC grading, marks less than 40 are regarded as fail marks, while in North South and UIU, fail marks are 60 and 54, respectively.

There are currently 53 public and 109 private universities in the country with at least 40 lakh students.