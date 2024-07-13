Tk2,097cr budget approved for National University

NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the Senate session on 13 July. Photo: Courtesy

The National University (NU) Senate today (13 July) approved a budget of Tk2,097 crore for the university for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget was approved in the 26th Senate session of the university held at the Senate Hall.

NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the session and Treasurer Professor Abdus Salam Howlader announced the budget.

In the budget, Tk721.64 crore has been allocated for the revenue sector and Tk1,375.66 crore for the annual development programme.

Besides, the revised budget of Tk564.6 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved in the session.