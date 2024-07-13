Tk2,097cr budget approved for National University

Education

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:46 pm

Related News

Tk2,097cr budget approved for National University

Besides, the revised budget of Tk564.6 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:46 pm
NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the Senate session on 13 July. Photo: Courtesy
NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the Senate session on 13 July. Photo: Courtesy

The National University (NU) Senate today (13 July) approved a budget of Tk2,097 crore for the university for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget was approved in the 26th Senate session of the university held at the Senate Hall. 

NU Vice Chancellor and Senate Chairman Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman presided over the session and Treasurer Professor Abdus Salam Howlader announced the budget.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the budget, Tk721.64 crore has been allocated for the revenue sector and Tk1,375.66 crore for the annual development programme. 

Besides, the revised budget of Tk564.6 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved in the session.

Bangladesh

National University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

10h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

Why NATO Countries Are Boosting Defense Budgets?

5m | Videos
Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

Residents in Sunamganj have feared the third wave of flood

1h | Videos
"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

"Miracles Have Happened to Me Everything!"

1h | Videos
Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

1h | Videos