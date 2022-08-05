Technical teachers demand promotion

The Bangladesh Technical School and College Teachers' Association (BTSCTA) is demanding promotions, selection grade, and time scale for 800 teachers who have been teaching at 64 technical schools and colleges since 2004 under a project.

Urging the authorities to meet their demands immediately, the BTSCTA leaders also announced a series of protest programmes on Friday to press their demands.

The teachers were made permanent in 2018 and were supposed to get all the standard benefits that are due to other regular government employed teachers,  including promotion, selection grade, and time scale.

The association will submit a memorandum to the Madrasha and Technical Division secretary and education minister on 22 August, organise a human chain in front of all divisional press clubs between 23 August and 31 August, and have another human chain in front of the directorate of technical education in the capital on 4 September.

"The teachers have worked at technical schools and colleges for a virtually minimal salary and they had to work almost three or four times more than usual," ASM Ahsan Ullah, general secretary of BTSCTA said.

"The teachers have a social standing to consider. While their juniors are now enjoying benefits of seniority, they are not; so the government should provide these teachers with promotions immediately. Otherwise we will launch a tough movement soon," he added.

The BTSCTA also called on the authorities to ensure a teacher-student ratio of 1:12, appoint lab assistants and ensure standard books in Bangla, provide modern laboratories with updated equipment, and train teachers and employees on modern technologies.

It also demanded the resumption of postponed Diploma in Engineering courses for technical schools and colleges and to ensure scholarships for all students.

