TBS Graduates launches ‘Scholar Hunt’ to spot undergraduate talent

Education

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 10:05 am

Representational image.
Representational image.

TBS Graduates, a platform of The Business Standard, announces the start of its "TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt" scholarship programme that aims at recognising exceptional talent among undergraduate students.

Tailored exclusively for students and young professionals, the platform is dedicated to nurturing the brightest minds of the future and the scholarship initiative is designed to identify and support outstanding students across various disciplines.

In its inaugural season, the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt invites participation from students specialising in Business, Architecture, and Engineering.

TBS believes that for participants, it will be a transformative journey of innovation, creativity, and excellence, as well as an intriguing opportunity to unleash their imagination, present groundbreaking business concepts, shape sustainable architectural designs, or engineer innovative energy-saving solutions.

By participating, undergraduates not only stand a chance to secure valuable scholarships but also gain unparalleled access to industry experts, fostering connections that will shape their future.

The winner of the competition will be awarded an attractive educational scholarship of Tk1 lakh. The scholarship is intended to provide vital support for their academic journey in the fields of Business Administration, Architecture, Engineering, and Technology.

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt will be open for registrations starting 10 September.

For further details and to register, visit the TBS Graduates website: https://tbsgraduates.net.

 

