SUST VC Farid Uddin resigns

The Vice Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons.

The university's public relations office confirmed the resignation today (10 August).

It has also been learned that Professor Ahmed submitted his resignation letter to the President, in accordance with protocol.

Additionally, a resignation letter was addressed to the deputy secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education, following the instructions of the chancellor.

Earlier, on Thursday, all members of the university's proctorial body, hall provosts, and assistant provosts submitted their resignation letters to the registrar.