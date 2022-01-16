SUST suspends classes, exams indefinitely over student protest

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has suspended academic activities indefinitely following a clash between students and police.

Students have been asked to leave their dormitories by 12pm Monday, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin told The Business Standard confirming the news.

The provost of Sirajunessa Chowdhury hall also resigned from her post as the students started the protest last Thursday demanding her removal over allegations of misbehaviour.

Professor Nazia Chowdhury has been made the new provost of the hall.

Earlier this afternoon, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed sought seven days from students to deal with the issues raised.

However, the protesting students rejected the proposal and chased him as he left his office around 3pm.

Amidst the protest, Farid Uddin took resort in the ICT building of the university where he was confined by the students.

To release the vice-chancellor, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and the Student Welfare President Rashed Talukder tried to negotiate with the students, assuring them of accepting their demand. But the students did not comply.

At one point, the police released the vice-chancellor by dispersing the protesters, hurling sound grenades and charging batons.

At least 30 people including students, the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash.