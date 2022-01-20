SUST protest spreads to other campuses

The wave of protests against the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has spread to other university campuses also.

An increasing number of students and teachers from different public universities have expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement of SUST students.

On Thursday, students of different universities, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University and Cumilla University, staged demonstrations on their campuses, bringing out processions and holding rallies in solidarity with the SUST movement.

On Thursday morning, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the BNP, brought out a procession and held a rally on the Dhaka University campus, demanding the SUST VC's resignation and the withdrawal of a police case filed against the protesting students of the university.

JCD president Fazlur Rahman Khokon came down heavily on the SUST VC and police for booking the protesting students. "We demand the withdrawal of the case immediately," he said.

The Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association on Thursday condemned the SUST VC's "offensive remarks" about the female students of Jahangirnagar University.

In a recently leaked audio clip, the SUST VC is heard saying, "No one wants to marry Jahangirnagar University girls easily."

In a statement, the teachers' association President Professor Layek Sajjad Endellah, said, "His remarks about Jahangirnagar University female students are highly disrespectful. We strongly protest his offensive remarks and we want the VC to apologise publicly and withdraw the indecent remarks."

Earlier on Wednesday, students of the university burnt an effigy of the SUST VC, protesting his remarks. They also formed a human chain in front of the Central Shaheed Minar on the campus.

The leaders and activists of left-leaning political organisations at Rajshahi University brought out a torch procession, protesting the police attack on SUST students. They expressed their full support for all the demands of SUST students.

Earlier, students of different departments of the university formed a human chain at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Smritifalak on the campus to raise similar demands.

Khulna and Cumilla students also held rallies on their respective campuses on Thursday, expressing solidarity with the protesting SUST students.

The students of SUST launched a movement to protest irregularities at a dorm on 13 January. They demanded the removal of Zafrin Ahmed Liza, provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall of the university.

But the agitation subsequently turned into an anti-VC movement last Sunday, after at least 30 protestors were critically injured as police lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets and stun grenades on the protesting students, according to media reports.

The police went on the attack, allegedly with the VC's approval, to free him from inside the university's Dr Wajed Mia ICT Bhaban, where he had been confined by the students to force him to accede to their demand.

In addition, the protesting students were sued on Monday night on charges of attacking police and trying to snatch their firearms, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

The university authorities said they have launched an inquiry into the incident.

A SUST economics department professor said there had been no earlier record of a police attack on any peaceful student protest on the campus. Even former SUST VC Prof Musleh Uddin Ahmed, who resigned in the wake of a student protest, did not order police to assault the students of the university.

"But on Sunday, students were beaten up over a trifle. Students' agitation is very logical after the police action," said the teacher while talking to The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.