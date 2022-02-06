SUST director of student counseling transferred 

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 10:12 pm

SUST director of student counseling transferred 

Transfer order showed Zahir Uddin's illness as the reason for his removal

Picture: UNB
Professor Zahir Uddin Ahmed, director of student counseling and guidance at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), has been removed from his post in the face of student demands.

An order signed by the university's registrar on Sunday, replaced Zahir Uddin with Amina Parveen, a professor of the social work department.

However, the transfer order showed Zahir Uddin's illness as the reason for the removal.

SUST students have been protesting, demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed and have also demanded the resignation of the student counseling director, and the proctor.

Students say Zahir Uddin has caused a division and rift between teachers and students. He also prevented students from engaging in any kind of cultural activity on campus. Many students accused that on 16 January, when the students blocked the VC, the police attacked students at the instruction of Zahir Uddin.

Economics Department Professor, Zahir Uddin, was given the responsibility of proctor in 2017. Last year, he took over as director of student counseling.

SUST registrar Ishfaqul Hossain said on Sunday evening that the transfer was due to illness. There is no other reason for this.

He was reluctant to say anything more in this regard.

Mohaiminul Bashar Raj, a spokesman for the agitating students, said, "Our main demand is the resignation of the VC. We want it immediately. Our movement will not stop without the resignation of the VC."

On 13 January, students started a protest movement demanding the resignation of the provost of the university's Sirajunnesa Hall. On 16 January, they blocked the VC to press home their demand and on the same evening, the police rescued the VC by baton charging the students. From then on, students started a movement demanding the resignation of the VC, and their student counseling director as well, besides the provost.

