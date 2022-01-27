Administrative activities at Sust resume after 11 days

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 08:17 pm

Administrative activities have resumed at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) on Thursday after 11 days of closure due to protests.

Earlier on 17 January, as part of a fast-unto-death programme by the students demanding the resignation of the Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the students locked all the buildings of the university, halting all the administrative activities.

Later on Wednesday, after a visit from former professor of the university Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, the students ended their seven-day hunger strike and lifted the blockade from in front of the vice chancellor's residence.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor did all the administrative work from his residence on Thursday.

The students said they will announce further programmes, continuing the protest, on Friday. The 19 protesting students who were hospitalised after falling sick amid the protests have been discharged from the hospital.

On 13 January, a group of Sust resident students began demonstrating, alleging that their provost, Zafrin Ahmed Liza, misbehaved with a student who called her to report bad food and other issues.

On 16 January, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and threw stan grenades on the agitating students that left some 30 pupils injured. The police action turned the student protest into an-anti VC one as protesters went on a fast-unto-death programme.

