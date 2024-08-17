SUB receives UGC approval for permanent campus

Education

Press Release
17 August, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 01:48 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The State University of Bangladesh (SUB) is pleased to announce that its permanent campus has officially received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh. 

This significant milestone was communicated to the university through a letter from the UGC dated August 14, 2024.

The UGC's special inspection committee recently conducted a comprehensive visit to SUB's permanent campus located in South Purbachal, Kanchan, Dhaka. Following the committee's recommendations, the UGC has granted approval for the establishment and operation of SUB's permanent campus. 

The inspection committee commended the University for maintaining consistent academic standards and operational excellence while transitioning from its previous location.

Since its inception in 2002, the State University of Bangladesh has successfully conducted its academic activities from its campus in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, adhering to the regulations set forth by the Ministry of Education and the UGC. 

The approval of the new permanent campus marks a significant step forward in SUB's commitment to providing quality education in an enhanced environment.

On behalf of the State University of Bangladesh, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr A M Shamim, along with the members of the Board and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission, and all other stakeholders for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this process.

