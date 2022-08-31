Students at secondary level to attend 7 classes a day 

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:36 pm

Students at secondary level to attend 7 classes a day 

The students studying in grades 6-10 will have to attend seven classes per day after the two-day closure of education institutions is implemented. 

The decision was announced through a notice of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Wednesday (31 August). 

On the other hand, in class XI and XII, the duration of each period will be 50 minutes. There will be five periods per week for Bangla, English and group-based [science, humanities, commerce]  three elective subjects and three periods for Information Communication Technology classes. 

DSHE made the decision to compensate for the extra one-day closure that was announced on 22 August for education institutions. 

Meanwhile, the government also reduced the working time at government, semi-government and autonomous institutions by one hour as part of its austerity measures. 
 

