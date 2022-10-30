Students to get new books on first day of 2023: Dipu Moni

Students to get new books on first day of 2023: Dipu Moni

"Students will get their textbooks on time," Dipu Moni said while speaking at the 41st general meeting of the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association (BAPUS) in Dhaka

UNB
30 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:38 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said free textbooks will be distributed at schools countrywide on the first day of 2023.

"Students will get their textbooks on time," Dipu Moni said while speaking at the 41st general meeting of the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association (BAPUS) in Dhaka.

However, BAPUS General Secretary Zahurul Islam said: "There is a serious paper shortage now. If 50 percent of the paper stocks cannot be imported duty-free, it will not be possible for us to arrange all the textbooks for the students by January 1."

