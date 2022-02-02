Students demand 2nd chance for DU admission

A faction of admission seekers (HSC-2020) has urged the Dhaka University (DU) authorities to again allow students to sit for the admission tests twice.

They said that if their demands are not met, they will call for fast-unto-death and other movements on 6 February.

Mohammad Sangram, on behalf of the aspiring students, made the announcement at a press conference under the banner "Want second time at DU" at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Wednesday (2 February).

"We request all the universities, including DU, to allow us to sit for the admission tests for the second time. If they do not accept this demand, then we will hold a rally on 6 February," he said.

"Even after this, if the authorities concerned do not show kindness to us, the students will go on a hunger strike. Not everyone can afford an education at private institutes. We hope that our demands will be met soon," he added.

"Fast time admission seekers will not be deprived due to second timers as they will also be able to participate in the tests one more time. Those who will study more are more qualified to get admission at DU," said another student named Rafi Hassan.

DU, in 2014, decided to discontinue the opportunity that allowed students to sit twice (in different academic sessions) for admission tests. Later other public universities followed suit despite nationwide students protests.