STS Group launches Glenrich Int’l School to promote ‘School of Life’

STS Group launched Glenrich International School (GIS), a premium Cambridge curriculum school, in Bangladesh on 6 April to promote the idea of the 'School of Life' and prepare the learners for the future world.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was the chief guest in the campus inauguration ceremony. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury were also present, said a press release.

Dipu Moni said, "Over the last decade, Bangladesh has made notable progress in expanding access to education. The government is trying to bring about significant changes in the education landscape. It is amazing to see that STS Group is also contributing in this regard by launching this premium school called Glenrich. I believe this school will make the learners fit for the future world."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "We are pleased to see the beautiful campus of Glenrich International School and everything that it promises. Bangladesh is steadily growing in various sectors, including the education industry. I sincerely hope that this growth will persist."

Besides, Matt Cannell, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh (Acting); Professor Md Mashiur Rahman vice chancellor of National University; Steve Plisinski, director of International Schools Services, USA and Bob Kundanmal, chairman of STS Group, Manas Singh, STS Group CEO, and Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, were also present.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of STS Group, said "Our focus is to bring the development of Bangladesh's youth at par with the highest standards of global competency and to do that we have taken the initiative to introduce the concept of School of Life – equipping our young with the necessary skillset for the future along with an enhanced curriculum."

Steve Plisinski, director of International Social Service (ISS), USA, also said "ISS will be working closely with the team of Glenrich International School and the management of the school to ensure that the school is providing its students with the highest quality of education at all levels."

During the event, Matt Cannell, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh (acting), also said "I appreciated STS Group for their future plan to open more Glenrich International Schools in different locations in Bangladesh."

After the launching ceremony, all the guests took a tour of Glenrich School's state-of-the-art campus.

Glenrich is promoting a "school of life" concept, where students will learn about scholastic subjects and be encouraged to continue creative pursuits in a caring and nurturing environment. To ensure a global standard of education, the school shall offer the Cambridge International Curriculum from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Moreover, students will get a French language course in their curriculum, which is in collaboration with Alliance Française de Dhaka, while STEMROBO will facilitate robotics education.

The school will also offer Math Buddy via math labs, while the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music will offer music lessons.