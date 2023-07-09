Stop unnecessary expenditures at universities: UGC chairman

Institutions of higher education in the country should ensure transparency and accountability in financial expenditure, including stopping unnecessary expenses, said Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah.

"Funds will be allocated to necessary sectors that benefit the university," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a training programme on pay-role and smart accounting system on Sunday (9 July).

The UGC chairman directed the officials concerned not to allocate funds to unnecessary sectors.

He called for maximum utilisation of public money besides ensuring transparency and accountability.

Emphasising the need to expedite the automation of universities, Prof Shahidullah said, "The UGC must play an effective role in this regard and lead the commission on automation. Otherwise, the higher education sector will fall behind."

Additionally, he highlighted the issue of "black money" as a significant problem in the country's economy. He emphasised that the development of a cashless society could be helpful in curbing the spread of illicit funds.

Additional Director of Finance and Accounts Department of UGC Rezaul Karim Howladar, Deputy Director Abdul Alim, Senior Assistant Director Nazrul Islam, CEO of Software Cell Oliullah and CTO Hasnain Shukon were present as resource persons in the training.

A total of 17 officers and employees of the Finance and Accounts Department of UGC participated in the training session.