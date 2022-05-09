SSC, HSC for 2023 will be held on all subjects

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2023 will be held on all subjects.



The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board issued a notice in this regard on Sunday.



For the SSC level examinees, students will have to appear on their exams for full marks for all subjects while only 50 marks for ICT subject.



Besides, the HSC examinees have to sit for the exams for three hours for 100 marks in all subjects.

