SSC, HSC 2023 to be held under revised syllabus 

Education

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:13 pm

Related News

SSC, HSC 2023 to be held under revised syllabus 

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:13 pm
Representational image
Representational image

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent and Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations for 2023 will be held as per the revised syllabus prepared by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued a notice in this regard Sunday (18 September). 

As per the notice, ICT exam at SSC level will be of 50 marks and in every other subject, a 100-mark exam will be held. Each exam will be held for three hours. 

For HSC level, all exams will be of 100 marks and 3-hour duration. 
 

Top News

SSC / HSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

9h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

10h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

17m | Videos
New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

New rules at Eiffel Tower to save electricity

32m | Videos
Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

Cheetahs return to India after 70-year of absence

3h | Videos
How to maintain a mobile phone

How to maintain a mobile phone

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 