SSC, HSC 2023 to be held under revised syllabus 

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent and Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations for 2023 will be held as per the revised syllabus prepared by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued a notice in this regard Sunday (18 September).

As per the notice, ICT exam at SSC level will be of 50 marks and in every other subject, a 100-mark exam will be held. Each exam will be held for three hours.

For HSC level, all exams will be of 100 marks and 3-hour duration.

