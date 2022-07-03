SSC exams to be held in August

Education

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

SSC exams to be held in August

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, which were postponed in June due to flood, will take place in August this year.

However, the dates of the exams are yet not fixed, revealed Dhaka Secondary and Higher Education Board Chairman Professor Nehal Ahmed.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, scheduled to start on 19 June, were postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

Usually, SSC exams begin in the first week of February but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the exams by at least four months.

According to the Education Ministry, nearly 19 lakh students across the country filled in forms to take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

More than 23 lakh students were registered in Class IX in 2020, meaning some 4 lakh have already dropped out – more than half of them are females – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the closure of educational institutions. The HSC examinees were promoted automatically on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.

In 2021, both the exams were held on shortened syllabuses in November and December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now this year, flooding disrupted secondary education again.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC exams

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years