SSC exams to be held in August

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, which were postponed in June due to flood, will take place in August this year.

However, the dates of the exams are yet not fixed, revealed Dhaka Secondary and Higher Education Board Chairman Professor Nehal Ahmed.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, scheduled to start on 19 June, were postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

Usually, SSC exams begin in the first week of February but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the exams by at least four months.

According to the Education Ministry, nearly 19 lakh students across the country filled in forms to take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

More than 23 lakh students were registered in Class IX in 2020, meaning some 4 lakh have already dropped out – more than half of them are females – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the closure of educational institutions. The HSC examinees were promoted automatically on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.

In 2021, both the exams were held on shortened syllabuses in November and December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now this year, flooding disrupted secondary education again.