SSC examination to begin 30 April

Education

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 04:30 pm

Representational image
Representational image

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination of 2023 is scheduled to begin on 30 April,

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chittagong, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur and Mymensingh boards have published the SSC exam routine on Monday (20 February).

The theoretical portion of the SSC exam will begin on 30 April and end on 23 May. All exams will be held from 10am to 1pm.

Bangla (Compulsory) First Paper and Simple Bangla First Paper will be held on 30 April, Bangla (Compulsory) Second Paper and Simple Bangla Second Paper on 2 May, English (Compulsory) First Paper on 3 May and English (Compulsory) 7 May, Mathematics (Compulsory) on 9 May, Information and Communications Technology on 10 May, Islam and Moral Education; Hinduism; Buddhism and Christianity will be tested on 11 May.

Physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, and Finance and Banking will be held on 14 May, Home economics (theoretical), Agriculture (theoretical), Music (theoretical), Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports (theoretical) and Art and Culture (theoretical) will be held on 15 May, Chemistry (theoretical), Civics and Citizenship and business initiatives on 16 May, Geography and Environment will be held on 17 May, Biology (theoretical) and Economics on 18 May, Higher Mathematics on 21 May, Accounting on 22 May, and Bangladesh and World Identity Examination will be held on 23 May.

Like last year, the SSC exam will be take place on a shortened syllabus.

Usually the SSC examination is held in early February and the HSC examination in early April. However, due to the coronavirus infection situation the schedules were disrupted since March 2020.

