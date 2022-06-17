SSC, equivalent exams postponed due to flood

Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, which were scheduled to start on 19 June, have been postponed due to the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

The examinations have been postponed in all education boards including SSC general, SSC Vocational and madrasah boards, said a press release from the education minister's office on Friday.

The fresh schedule of the examinations will be announced later, it added.

Usually, SSC exams begin in the first week of February but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the exams by at least four months.

According to the Education Ministry, nearly 19 lakh students across the country filled in forms to take part in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations.

More than 23 lakh students were registered in Class IX in 2020, meaning some 4 lakh have already dropped out – more than half of them are females – during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the closure of educational institutions. The HSC examinees were promoted automatically on the basis of their JSC and SSC results.

In 2021, both the exams were held on shortened syllabuses in November and December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now this year, flooding disrupts secondary education again.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) also decided on Friday to shut the university till 25 June.

Sources at the education ministry said the schedule of other examinations might be changed if the flood situation does not improve.

