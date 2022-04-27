SSC, equivalent exams begin on 19 June

Education

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

SSC, equivalent exams begin on 19 June

The exams will kick off with the Bangla first paper

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:13 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected.
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin on June 19 after a four-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The Education Ministry announced the exam schedule on Wednesday.
 
The SSC and equivalent exams are usually held in February every year. This year, the examinations will be held on a shortened syllabus.
 
According to the exam routine, the exams will start at 10:00 am and end at noon.
 
The exams will start with the Bangla first paper on 19 June. The written exams will end on 6 July. The practical exams will start on 13 July and end on 20 July.
 
Students will sit for the English first paper on Jun 22 and the second paper on Jun 25. The Mathematics exam will be held on Jun 27.
 
The written examinations for Home Science and Agriculture Studies, Arabic, Music, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports, and Arts and Crafts will be held on June 28.
 
Physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, and Finance and Banking exams will be held on June 30.
 
Chemistry, Civics and Citizenship and Business Entrepreneurship will take place on 2 July, Geography and Environment on 3 July, Higher Mathematics on 4 July, Accounting on 5 July and Biology and Economics on 6 July.
 
Last year, the SSC exams for the tenth graders started on 14 November and ended on 23 November.

 

Click here to see the routine.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC / SSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

9h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

4h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access