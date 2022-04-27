SSC, equivalent exams begin on 19 June

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will begin on June 19 after a four-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Education Ministry announced the exam schedule on Wednesday.



The SSC and equivalent exams are usually held in February every year. This year, the examinations will be held on a shortened syllabus.



According to the exam routine, the exams will start at 10:00 am and end at noon.



The exams will start with the Bangla first paper on 19 June. The written exams will end on 6 July. The practical exams will start on 13 July and end on 20 July.



Students will sit for the English first paper on Jun 22 and the second paper on Jun 25. The Mathematics exam will be held on Jun 27.



The written examinations for Home Science and Agriculture Studies, Arabic, Music, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports, and Arts and Crafts will be held on June 28.



Physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, and Finance and Banking exams will be held on June 30.



Chemistry, Civics and Citizenship and Business Entrepreneurship will take place on 2 July, Geography and Environment on 3 July, Higher Mathematics on 4 July, Accounting on 5 July and Biology and Economics on 6 July.



Last year, the SSC exams for the tenth graders started on 14 November and ended on 23 November.

Click here to see the routine.