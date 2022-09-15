Spelling error in certificate may cost Jashore Board more than Tk1.11 crore extra

Due to a spelling error in the 2021 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam certificates under Jashore board, it will cost the board Tk1 crore 11 lakh 90 thousand 945 extra for issuing new certificates to about 1.26 lakh students.

The spelling of the word "higher" was misspelled in the certificate. Due to the misspelling, 1,25,741 students will not get their certificates on time.

According to the information received from the board, the papers for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination certificate is usually bought from Australia. After purchasing the paper through quotation, the monogram of the board, the name of the education board and the examination year are printed from a government-controlled printing press.

There the name of the student, name of the parents, name, and number of the centre, name of the educational institution, name of the examination along with the GPA obtained and the date of publication of results among others are printed from the Computer Department of Education Board.

A sample certificate is made after final preparation for printing the following part. The sample is printed and sent to the person responsible for correction including the test control department for correction. After that, the examiner finalises the printing process.

All these procedures were also followed in the case of HSC examination certificate of 2021. However, at the bottom of the certificate, after the roll number, where the name of the examination is written, the word "higher" is printed in the wrong spelling. Later the spelling mistake was caught while checking the certificate for mistakes.

After the spelling mistake was found, top-level officials including the chairman of the education board and the controller of examinations held a meeting. It was decided to cover the incorrect spelling with black ink and add the revised spelling over it. That was also done. However, a part of the board's officers demanded that such certificates should not be given to the students, and the revised certificates were not given. That is why the controller of the examination did not sign the certificate.

In this regard, Jashore Education Board Controller of Examinations Professor Madhav Chandra Rudra admitted the spelling mistake in the certificate and said "There was a spelling mistake. It has not been decided whether this certificate will be given out. This certificate was prepared for 1 lakh 25 thousand 741 students who passed HSC in 2021."

Jashore Education Board Chairman Professor Dr Md Ahsan Habib said that the spelling of "higher" was wrong or there was a problem in the certificate and said that the board will not take responsibility. "The matter will be investigated. Whoever made the mistake shall bear the responsibility," he said.

"The board is thinking of giving accurate certificates to the students. No final decision yet. However, even if there is some delay in getting the certificate," he added.

According to several sources of the education board, the cost of producing a certificate is Tk64 - from printing on the board to the signature of the examination controller, group verification of information, providing signatures, and internal transportation. Besides, the security press and its printing along with transport and other sectors cost about Tk25 per certificate. In total, the board spends Tk89 for each certificate to reach the hands of the students. By that rate, Jessore Education Board's expenditure for 1 lakh 25 thousand 741 certificates will be Tk1 crore 11 lakh 90 thousand 945.

However, the controller of Examinations rejected the claim of spending so much money. Similarly, the board chairman also did not want to reveal the cost in any sector.