Southern University’s second convocation on 27 March

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 07:04 pm

At the event, 10 students will be honored with the Chancellor’s Award, 39 with the Vice-Chancellor’s Award, and 38 with the Dean’s Award

Southern University Bangladesh (SUB) is going to hold its second convocation on 27 March at its permanent campus in the port city.

Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, with the permission of President Md Abdul Hamid, also Chancellor of the university, will preside over the convocation.

Computer scientist, educator, author and columnist, Professor Mohammad Kaykobad will attend the programme as the convocation speaker, said Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Mohiuddin Chowdhury at a press conference held at the Chattogram Press Club on Thursday.

7,853 successful students including graduates and postgraduates holders will be granted their degrees at the convocation. Ten of them will be honored with the Chancellor's Award, 39 with the Vice-Chancellor's Award, 38 with the Dean's Award, and nine others will be recognized for their outstanding results and academic excellence.

SUB Vice Chancellor Prof Engineer Md Mozammel Hoque will also address the graduating students at the convocation.

Professor M Mohiuddin, also co-convener of the 2nd Convocation organising committee, said the university has gained the confidence of all despite many hurdles, with their successful educational programs. 

The university has IEB and Pharmacy Council accreditation in recognition of their quality in higher education, he added.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Khalilur Rahman, members of the Board of Trustees, academics, politicians, journalists and high ranking persons of various departments will also be present at the event.

About 10,000 students have already graduated from the university and about 4,500 students, including foreign nationals, are currently enrolled in various departments of the university.

