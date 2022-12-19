Southeast University celebrates Victory day

Photo: Courtesy

Southeast University (SEU) organised a discussion session and cultural programme to celebrate the Victory Day on 19 December.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of SEU, chaired the programme while Freedom Fighter Mofidul Hoque, founder trustee, Liberation War Museum was present as chief guest, said a press release.

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT, SEU Trust, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar and Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, dean, School of Arts and Social Sciences, SEU also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, deans, chairmen, faculty members, officials and students attended the programme.