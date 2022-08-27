Seminar on FLTA programme held at DU IML

Education

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Seminar on FLTA programme held at DU IML

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 05:17 pm
Seminar on FLTA programme held at DU IML

The American Center in Dhaka offered a seminar on the Fulbright FLTA (Foreign Language Teaching Assistant) programme, sponsored by the US Department of State, and its application process at the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka. 

This event was organised by IML on 24 August, in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association of English language teachers, educators, and researchers, said a press release. 

The FLTA programme offers young Bangladeshi university teachers of English language and other related subjects the chance to teach Bangla at higher education institutions in the US, and in the process, refine their teaching skills and enhance their knowledge of American cultures. 

IML Director AB M Razaul Faquire inaugurated the seminar and appreciated The American Center, Dhaka, and the TESOL Society of Bangladesh for organising this free seminar for English language teachers in Bangladesh. 

IML English Language Head Associate Professor Dr Mian Md Naushaad Kabir delivered a welcome speech, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange programmes between Bangladesh and the US, and the symbiotic relationship between the two countries. 

Mizanur Rahman, Lecturer, Department of French, IML, and an FLTA alumnus at Stanford University, US also spoke at the event. He shared his teaching and learning experiences in the US, and explained possible ways a Fulbright FLTA can make meaningful contributions to American society as a cultural ambassador from Bangladesh. 

The seminar was conducted by Raihana Sultana, Cultural Affairs Specialist, Higher Education and Academic Exchange Programs, and Syeda Kashfi Chowdhury, Professional Exchanges Program Manager from the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka. In addition to the Fulbright FLTA program, they also discussed the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, and the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program.

Institute of Modern Languages / DU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

9h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

9h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

22m | Videos
Why can't the government do business in competition?

Why can't the government do business in competition?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally