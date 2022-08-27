Seminar on FLTA programme held at DU IML

The American Center in Dhaka offered a seminar on the Fulbright FLTA (Foreign Language Teaching Assistant) programme, sponsored by the US Department of State, and its application process at the Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka.

This event was organised by IML on 24 August, in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association of English language teachers, educators, and researchers, said a press release.

The FLTA programme offers young Bangladeshi university teachers of English language and other related subjects the chance to teach Bangla at higher education institutions in the US, and in the process, refine their teaching skills and enhance their knowledge of American cultures.

IML Director AB M Razaul Faquire inaugurated the seminar and appreciated The American Center, Dhaka, and the TESOL Society of Bangladesh for organising this free seminar for English language teachers in Bangladesh.

IML English Language Head Associate Professor Dr Mian Md Naushaad Kabir delivered a welcome speech, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange programmes between Bangladesh and the US, and the symbiotic relationship between the two countries.

Mizanur Rahman, Lecturer, Department of French, IML, and an FLTA alumnus at Stanford University, US also spoke at the event. He shared his teaching and learning experiences in the US, and explained possible ways a Fulbright FLTA can make meaningful contributions to American society as a cultural ambassador from Bangladesh.

The seminar was conducted by Raihana Sultana, Cultural Affairs Specialist, Higher Education and Academic Exchange Programs, and Syeda Kashfi Chowdhury, Professional Exchanges Program Manager from the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka. In addition to the Fulbright FLTA program, they also discussed the Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Program, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, and the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program.