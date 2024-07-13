Second EEE Alumni Reunion Celebrated at Uttara University

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Uttara University celebrated its 2nd EEE Alumni Reunion program on Friday 12th July 2024, at the university's permanent campus.

The event was honoured by the esteemed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, as the chief guest.

Special guests included Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, and Professor Dr Kamrul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.

The Dean of the School of Science and Technology, Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, attended as the guest of honour.

The event was chaired by Professor Dr Shakhawat Zaman Sarkar, Chairman of the EEE Department.

In the welcome speech, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, emphasised Uttara University's role in developing leadership and highlighted the EEE Department's contributions to building a smart Bangladesh in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lekha, urged alumni and current students to commit to building a modern Bangladesh and lead the skilled workforce of a smart nation.

The day-long event featured tree planting, technical talks, sports competitions, cultural programs, and a raffle draw, concluding with a prize distribution ceremony.