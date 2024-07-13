Second EEE Alumni Reunion Celebrated at Uttara University

Education

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:44 pm

Related News

Second EEE Alumni Reunion Celebrated at Uttara University

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Uttara University celebrated its 2nd EEE Alumni Reunion program on Friday 12th July 2024, at the university's permanent campus. 

The event was honoured by the esteemed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, as the chief guest. 

Special guests included Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, and Professor Dr Kamrul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Dean of the School of Science and Technology, Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, attended as the guest of honour. 

The event was chaired by Professor Dr Shakhawat Zaman Sarkar, Chairman of the EEE Department.

In the welcome speech, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami, emphasised Uttara University's role in developing leadership and highlighted the EEE Department's contributions to building a smart Bangladesh in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lekha, urged alumni and current students to commit to building a modern Bangladesh and lead the skilled workforce of a smart nation.

The day-long event featured tree planting, technical talks, sports competitions, cultural programs, and a raffle draw, concluding with a prize distribution ceremony.

Uttara University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

4h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

16h | Videos
What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

What could Project 2025 mean for the rest of the world?

4h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

16h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos