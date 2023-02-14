School-feeding programme to begin in June

Education

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 04:10 pm

Photo courtesy- ADB
Photo courtesy- ADB

A school-feeding programme will be launched in all government primary schools in June this year, says State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain.

The project titled "School feeding in poverty-stricken areas" was launched in 2010 in 104 upazilas of the country and it ended in June 2022. The project was operational in 104 upazilas of the country, said the state minister while addressing a press briefing in the meeting room of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education at the Secretariat on Tuesday (14 February).

The state minister said the project played an effective role in addressing nutritional deficiencies of primary school children, 100% enrollment in schools, regular school attendance, prevention of dropouts, and timely completion of education cycle. Therefore, the government has taken the necessary steps to implement the school feeding programme in all government primary schools of the country.

He said, the result of the primary scholarship examination will be announced between 25 and 28 February. Also, teachers will be transferred between upazilas and districts.

Secretary of the ministry Farid Ahmed, Director General of Directorate of Primary and Mass Education Shah Rezwan Hayat, Additional Secretaries of the ministry Abu Bakar Siddique and Md Mosharraf Hossain were also present at the briefing.

