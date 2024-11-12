School admission applications begin today

This undated file photo shows school students in a classroom/UNB
This undated file photo shows school students in a classroom/UNB

Admission applications for classes one to nine in both public and private schools start today (12 November). Students can start applying online from 11am. 

The application process will continue until 5pm on 30 November. 

Students will be selected and admitted through a digital lottery after the application process concludes, as per a notice issued by Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DSHE) on 29 October.

This year, the admission application fee has been set at Tk110. It must be paid through Teletalk, the state-run mobile service provider.

The admission process will begin on 17 December after the digital lottery and continue until 21 December. Admissions from the first waiting list will start from 22 December to 24 December, and admissions from the second will occur from 26 December to 30 December.

Students can apply separately for public and private schools by visiting the link https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd/.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

