Scholarship opportunity at Montreal University, Canada

The University of Montreal in Canada is offering scholarships to foreign students. Bangladeshi students can also apply for the Montreal University Scholarship.

Students from all over the world will be able to apply for a postgraduate degree. Applications can be submitted by 1 September.

Eligibility of application:

Interested applicants must meet certain criteria to apply for a scholarship to the University of Montreal. These are:

* Applicants must be international students.

* Students from any country other than Canada can apply.

* Applicants must have a study permit to study in Canada.

* Applicants must be enrolled in a fulltime master's degree programme.

* Applicants must meet all the requirements of the programme applied.

Opportunities:

The University of Montreal will provide a scholarship of CAD 978,795 per year (3 sessions, 45 credits, or CAD 326,265 per session (equivalent to 15 credits). Scholarship moeny can only be used for education.

Application Procedure:

To apply and see details here.