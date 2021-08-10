Scholarship opportunity at Montreal University, Canada

Education

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

Scholarship opportunity at Montreal University, Canada

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:23 am
Scholarship opportunity at Montreal University, Canada

The University of Montreal in Canada is offering scholarships to foreign students. Bangladeshi students can also apply for the Montreal University Scholarship.

Students from all over the world will be able to apply for a postgraduate degree. Applications can be submitted by 1 September.

Eligibility of application:

Interested applicants must meet certain criteria to apply for a scholarship to the University of Montreal. These are:

* Applicants must be international students.

* Students from any country other than Canada can apply.

* Applicants must have a study permit to study in Canada.

* Applicants must be enrolled in a fulltime master's degree programme.

* Applicants must meet all the requirements of the programme applied.

Opportunities:

The University of Montreal will provide a scholarship of CAD 978,795 per year (3 sessions, 45 credits, or CAD 326,265 per session (equivalent to 15 credits). Scholarship moeny can only be used for education.

Application Procedure:

To apply and see details here.

Top News

Canada / scholarship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership