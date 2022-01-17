RU science fiesta ends

Education

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:50 pm

RU science fiesta ends

More than 1,000 students from different schools, colleges and universities are participating in the fiesta

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A two-day science fiesta organised by Rajshahi University Science Club (RUSC) in collaboration with the National Museum of Science and Technology concluded on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking as the special guest at the closing ceremony, Md Tareq Noor, student advisor of RU, expressed his gratitude to RU Science Club for popularising science among students and making it easy for all. 

He wished the RU Science Club a happy anniversary and hoped that the club would move forward in a more beautiful way. 

Abdul Gani, professor of the population science and human resource development department was also present at the concluding ceremony.

They unveiled the first issue of a RUSC magazine, "Reflection: The Overview of Science", and unwrapped the souvenir published on the occasion of the science fiesta. During this time, prizes, honours and crests were given to the winners of the competitions held in different categories.

The programme was presided over by RUSC President Md Istehar Ali. He thanked the winners and expressed his gratitude to all for completing the programme smoothly by maintaining social distance.

Dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, the fiesta was titled "Bangabandhu RUSC National Science Fiesta-2021".

Different segments including "Bangabandhu Science and Space Thought", poster presentation (online) and popular science talk (online) were held on the second and last day of the fiesta.

Earlier on Saturday, the fiesta was inaugurated by Professor Md Babul Islam, director of ICT Centre of Rajshahi University, and Professor M Abu Reza of the Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology department.
In this year's fiesta, different segments were organised offline and online. Project show, poster presentation, scientific painting competition and Rubik's Cube competition were held offline while Science Olympiad (junior, senior and varsity categories), three-minute thesis presentation and programming contest were held online. The programming contest was organised in collaboration with computer science and engineering department of the university.
More than 1,000 students from different schools, colleges and universities participated in these segments.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the science fiesta while the University Press Limited was the publication partner. Mewmoon Global, Saimum and RAM IT were consecutively the education partner, logistic partner and IT partner of the fiesta.

