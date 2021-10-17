RU reopens its dorms after 19 months of closure

The mentioned ban came on 10 December in a letter from the Ministry of Education where the Vice-Chancellor of Rajshahi University was directed to suspend all recruitment processes at the university Photo: UNB

Rajshahi University (RU) has reopened its students' dormitories today morning after around 19 months of unexpected closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this breakthrough, students have started entering into their respective dormitories since this morning amidst welcoming by the provosts concerned.

The hall authorities set up hand sanitization basins at the entrance point for the students. Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar welcomed the students at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall through giving flowers, masks, sanitizer and candy to the students.

Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Registrar Prof Abdus Salam and Hall Provost Prof Rawshan Zahid were present on the occasion.

RU authority will also resume its academic activities, including class in-person, on Wednesday next after the long time suspension caused by the pandemic.

It has cancelled the scheduled summer and winter vacations of the current year to recoup the losses.

Meanwhile, the RU authority has issued ten-point directives after its decision of resuming academic activities, including classes.

A RU press release said today the directives must be followed by the students during their attending classes and staying in dormitories.

Taking at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine for all students has been mandatory. Otherwise, none will be allowed to enter dormitory and classroom.

The students, who have yet to complete registration for inoculation, have been asked to complete registration before entering into the dormitory and the classes. RU ICT Centre will extend cooperation to the students in this regard.

The RU authority has arranged a Covid-19 vaccination programme at its TSCC from today to October 22 and the students have been asked to attend the centre with registration copy.

Apart from this, the students have been advised to wear face masks and maintain all other health rules during staying in dormitories and attending classes.