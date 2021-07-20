RU postpones scheduled admission test

Education

BSS
20 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

RU postpones scheduled admission test

According to the earlier decision, the three-day tests were scheduled to be held from August 16, 2021.

BSS
20 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rajshahi University (RU) authority has postponed its admission test for the first-year honours classes in 2020-2021 academic session scheduled to be held in August.

The university took the decision because of the nationwide escalating trend of the Covid-19, said a press release today.

According to the earlier decision, the three-day tests were scheduled to be held from August 16, 2021.

The fresh timetable for the admission test will be informed in due time, the release added.

Detailed information related to the entry test will also be available in www.ru.ac.bd- website.

Bangladesh / Top News

RU / Admission test / postponed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners