RU postpones scheduled admission test

Rajshahi University (RU) authority has postponed its admission test for the first-year honours classes in 2020-2021 academic session scheduled to be held in August.

The university took the decision because of the nationwide escalating trend of the Covid-19, said a press release today.

According to the earlier decision, the three-day tests were scheduled to be held from August 16, 2021.

The fresh timetable for the admission test will be informed in due time, the release added.

Detailed information related to the entry test will also be available in www.ru.ac.bd- website.