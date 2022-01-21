Resignation of SUST VC not the only solution: FBUTA

Education

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:26 pm

Related News

Resignation of SUST VC not the only solution: FBUTA

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:26 pm
Resignation of SUST VC not the only solution: FBUTA

Members of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) have expressed concern over the recent incidents in Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

"We do not think resignation of the vice chancellor of SUST is the only way to solve the problem. Rather, it could worsen the situation", reads a press release published by FBUTA.

"The present vice chancellor has taken many important steps in the development of SUST and its students. Questions have arisen in people's minds about the intention behind transforming a resolvable issue into a movement for the resignation of the vice-chancellor", added the statement.

This might be a part of an ongoing conspiracy to destabilize the country by using students to disrupt the peaceful environment prevailing in all the universities of Bangladesh.

"We urge the concerned authorities including the intelligence agencies of the government to look into the matter seriously. At the same time, we are urging the authorities of SUST to bring back the learning environment by accepting all the logical demands of the students", the release reads.

According to various news outlets, students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall of SUST staged a protest on 13 January night in protest of poor management of food and misbehaviour with students.

Later that night, the students returned to the hall after being assured by the vice-chancellor, the press release reads.

The next day, some students met Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed and put forward a written demand for the resignation of Provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza, appointment of a new provost and immediate solution of the mismanagement in the residential hall.

The vice-chancellor wanted one month time from the students to solve all the problems of the hall. However, the students started the movement again giving an ultimatum to accept the demands immediately.

On 16 January morning, students blocked the road in the Golchottor (intersection) area. While the vice-chancellor was on his way to attend a meeting of the deans, a group of unruly students tried to harass him, added the FBUTA statement.

Then some teachers and officials who were with the vice-chancellor took him to the ICT building. At one point he fell ill while under siege.

When the police went to rescue him, they clashed with the students. There are rumours that anti-government opportunists are trying to divert the movement, reads the release.

A new provost has already been appointed as per the demand of the students. Though the university was declared closed for the safety of the students, a group is trying to turn the students' logical movement into an anti-government movement, added the statement. 

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST / Students protest / vice chancellor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre