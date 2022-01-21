Resignation of SUST VC not the only solution: FBUTA

Members of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) have expressed concern over the recent incidents in Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

"We do not think resignation of the vice chancellor of SUST is the only way to solve the problem. Rather, it could worsen the situation", reads a press release published by FBUTA.

"The present vice chancellor has taken many important steps in the development of SUST and its students. Questions have arisen in people's minds about the intention behind transforming a resolvable issue into a movement for the resignation of the vice-chancellor", added the statement.

This might be a part of an ongoing conspiracy to destabilize the country by using students to disrupt the peaceful environment prevailing in all the universities of Bangladesh.

"We urge the concerned authorities including the intelligence agencies of the government to look into the matter seriously. At the same time, we are urging the authorities of SUST to bring back the learning environment by accepting all the logical demands of the students", the release reads.

According to various news outlets, students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall of SUST staged a protest on 13 January night in protest of poor management of food and misbehaviour with students.

Later that night, the students returned to the hall after being assured by the vice-chancellor, the press release reads.

The next day, some students met Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed and put forward a written demand for the resignation of Provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza, appointment of a new provost and immediate solution of the mismanagement in the residential hall.

The vice-chancellor wanted one month time from the students to solve all the problems of the hall. However, the students started the movement again giving an ultimatum to accept the demands immediately.

On 16 January morning, students blocked the road in the Golchottor (intersection) area. While the vice-chancellor was on his way to attend a meeting of the deans, a group of unruly students tried to harass him, added the FBUTA statement.

Then some teachers and officials who were with the vice-chancellor took him to the ICT building. At one point he fell ill while under siege.

When the police went to rescue him, they clashed with the students. There are rumours that anti-government opportunists are trying to divert the movement, reads the release.

A new provost has already been appointed as per the demand of the students. Though the university was declared closed for the safety of the students, a group is trying to turn the students' logical movement into an anti-government movement, added the statement.