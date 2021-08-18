Reopen educational institutes as soon as possible: PM

Education

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Reopen educational institutes as soon as possible: PM

The PM came up with the directive while virtually attending a meeting of secretaries

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:34 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to reopen all educational institutes as soon as possible, considering the inoculations and rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

The PM came up with the directive while virtually attending a meeting of secretaries.

Hasina also asked authorities concerned to take a quick move regarding this.   

"Not only universities, but schools also have to be reopened; this is the most important matter now, kids are suffering from mental distress staying at homes (for a long time); we have to give attention to this issue," she said.

Educational institutes have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but was forced to extend the closure as the pandemic worsened.

Bangladesh / Top News

PM / Prime Minister / Sheikh Hasina / Reopen educational institutes / educational institutes reopen / educational institutes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan