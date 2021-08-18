Reopen educational institutes as soon as possible: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to reopen all educational institutes as soon as possible, considering the inoculations and rate of Covid-19 transmission in the country.

The PM came up with the directive while virtually attending a meeting of secretaries.

Hasina also asked authorities concerned to take a quick move regarding this.

"Not only universities, but schools also have to be reopened; this is the most important matter now, kids are suffering from mental distress staying at homes (for a long time); we have to give attention to this issue," she said.

Educational institutes have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but was forced to extend the closure as the pandemic worsened.