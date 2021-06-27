Reception of meritorious students of HSC, equivalent exams 2020 at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) has organized an online reception for meritorious students with GPA 4 or above in the Higher Secondary / Equivalent / A Level examination 2020 on 26 June.

About 500 students across the country attended the program, said a press release.

Ashutosh Nath, a successful, meritorious and inspirational young personality shared his story of life struggle and experiences in a question & answer session.

Internationally recognized singer Fakir Alamgir, reputed actress and SEU Alumni Bidya Sinha Mim and singer Protik Hasan participated in a cultural presentation.

Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the program and announced the award while Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BOT, SEUT delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, Directors, Faculty Members, Officers and students were present in the program.

