Reception of meritorious students of HSC, equivalent exams 2020 at SEU

Education

27 June, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 10:10 am

Reception of meritorious students of HSC, equivalent exams 2020 at SEU

27 June, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 10:10 am
Reception of meritorious students of HSC, equivalent exams 2020 at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) has organized an online reception for meritorious students with GPA 4 or above in the Higher Secondary / Equivalent / A Level examination 2020 on 26 June.

About 500 students across the country attended the program, said a press release. 

Ashutosh Nath, a successful, meritorious and inspirational young personality shared his story of life struggle and experiences in a question &amp; answer session.

Internationally recognized singer Fakir Alamgir, reputed actress and SEU Alumni Bidya Sinha Mim and singer Protik Hasan participated in a cultural presentation.

Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the program and announced the award while Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BOT, SEUT delivered the welcome speech.

 Among others, Registrar, Deans, Chairmen, Directors, Faculty Members, Officers and students were present in the program.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

16h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

17h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery