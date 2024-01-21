Schools in Rajshahi close as cold wave sweeps the district

Schools in Rajshahi will remain closed on Sunday and Monday, with the weather forecast predicting a temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius.

The regional office of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has ordered the temporary closure in a notice signed by Dr Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury, the acting deputy director of the DSHE (Rajshahi)

"In light of the hazardous weather conditions, the directorate has ordered to close schools. This directive is issued in compliance with those guidelines. Classes will resume as usual on Tuesday (23 January) once the weather improves," said Dr Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, due to the unfavourable weather conditions, all primary schools in the Rajshahi district will remain closed on Sunday, as informed by Saidul Islam, the Rajshahi District Primary Education officer.

"If the temperature remains below 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the closure of schools will be extended till Monday," he said.

A mild cold wave is sweeping through Rajshahi, causing significant disruptions to daily life. The combination of dense fog and chilly winds has led to challenging conditions for the locals there.

On Saturday, the lowest recorded temperature in Rajshahi was 9.8 degrees Celsius.