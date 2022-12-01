Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:10 pm

Radical changes are being made in education system: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said radical changes are being implemented in the country's education system. 

"We will not be able to continue with the education system based on memorization and examination. Education should be made enjoyable." She said this while addressing as the Chief Guest at the 6th convocation of the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) on 30 November.

The convocation was held at the permanent campus of the university located in Rupganj's Kanchan while Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh and Minister of Education Dr. Deepu Moni were present there and distributed degrees/certificates to the graduates

Syed Manjurul Islam, eminent educationist and writer delivered his speech as the Convocation Speaker. 

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SUB Dr. A M Shamim and Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Dr. Md. Anwarul Kabir also spoke at the ceremony.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said that radical changes are being brought in the education system in order to implement Vision 2041.The National Blended Education for All Master Plan is nearing completion. Along with infrastructure development, technological convergence in education is being emphasized.

Many private universities have gained traction in terms of educational quality. State University is one such institution dedicated to providing high-quality education, Dipu Moni added.

Congratulating the new graduates, the Education Minister stated, "I actually like this type of convocation because I can feel the youth's enthusiasm." 

Convocation speaker Syed Manjurul Islam urged the young people to learn the value of self-reliance from the nation's hardworking citizens by citing their example of perseverance and honesty in his talk to them. 

President of the Board of Trustees of the University, Dr. A M Shamim, said in his speech that everyone should focus on communication skills. 

He also asked the students to discover their dreams and work hard honestly to achieve them. He requested the graduates to respect their parents. 

The State University was established in 2002. In this year's 6th convocation, certificates were awarded to 1,825 students of the university's three faculties. 

Besides, meritorious students who achieved excellence and results in various subjects were awarded medals.

