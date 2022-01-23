Qawmi madrasas need to be regulated: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
23 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 04:37 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday told the Parliament that it is essential to bring the country's religious educational institutions, including Qawmi madrasas, under the registration process of the government.

"Qawmi madrasas need to be regulated bringing those under a single board. It's essential to make a time-befitting educational system for religious educational institutions, including Qawmi madrasas, and bring those under the government's registration process," she said.

The education minister said this while replying to a starred question from the ruling Awami League MP AKM Rahmatullah (Dhaka-11).

To this end, she said, the issue of formulation of a policy and formation of a single Qawmi Education Board combining the existing six separately-run boards is under the government's review.

There are now 19,199 Qawmi madrasas across the country, Dipu Moni added.

